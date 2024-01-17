Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 17, 2024
Zodiacs expressing love through messages
Hey, I might have accidentally challenged you to a game I suck at just so you could win
Aries
I hate cooking, but I learned to make your favorite meal
Taurus
I found this meme that made me snort-laugh for five minutes straight. Check your phone ASAP!
Gemini
I noticed your facewash is over, so I just bought one for you
Cancer
I'm not a listener, but I love listening to you
Leo
I organized your chaos - your closet, your schedule, your life. Everything's in order now
Virgo
I'm canceling my plans and coming to see you
Libra
I'm always tired, but never of you
Sagittarius
Aquarius
I'm not much of a dancer, but for you, I will
I've written you a love letter. Seventeen pages, front, and back
Pisces
