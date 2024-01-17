Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

Zodiacs expressing love through messages

Hey, I might have accidentally challenged you to a game I suck at just so you could win

Aries

Image Source: Shutterstock

I hate cooking, but I learned to make your favorite meal

Taurus

Image Source: Shutterstock

I found this meme that made me snort-laugh for five minutes straight. Check your phone ASAP!

Gemini

Image Source: Shutterstock

I noticed your facewash is over, so I just bought one for you

Cancer

Image Source: Shutterstock

I'm not a listener, but I love listening to you

Image Source: Shutterstock

Leo

I organized your chaos - your closet, your schedule, your life. Everything's in order now

Virgo

Image Source: Shutterstock

I'm canceling my plans and coming to see you

Libra

Image Source: Shutterstock

I'm always tired, but never of you

Sagittarius

Image Source: Shutterstock

Aquarius

Image Source: Shutterstock

I'm not much of a dancer, but for you, I will

I've written you a love letter. Seventeen pages, front, and back

Pisces

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here