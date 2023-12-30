Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

December 30, 2023

Zodiacs that are best wedding planners

While weddings are all fun and joyous, planning for one is rather tedious. However, some of us are born planners! 

Whether you’re the one getting hitched or helping a friend tie the knot, there’s something for everyone in the magical world of wedding planning

Planning a wedding can be super stressful, but some people do the job flawlessly without any mistakes or putting too much pressure on themselves

These zodiac signs are the ultimate wedding planners who will make sure their big day goes as smoothly as possible

Cancers make weddings feel like a warm hug. Expect tears, toasts, and tons of nostalgia

Cancer: The Heartfelt Host

Leos, bring the glam and the drama. Fireworks as you kiss? Only if there's a spotlight

Leo: The Dazzling Director

Caps have timelines down to a science. They're the ones with a plan B, C, and even D

Capricorn: The Boss of Logistics

Libras turn wedding venues into Vogue-worthy spreads. Think fairytale aesthetics with zero bridezilla moments

Libra: The Harmony Hero

Virgo: The Perfectionist Planner

Virgos have checklists for their checklists. Expect every napkin fold and playlist tune to be on point

Taureans are all about the lavish spreads and lush settings. If it's not Instagrammable, it's not on the menu

Taurus: The Sensory Stylist

