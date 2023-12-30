Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
December 30, 2023
Zodiacs that are best wedding planners
While weddings are all fun and joyous, planning for one is rather tedious. However, some of us are born planners!
Wedding planning
Image Source: Shutterstock
Whether you’re the one getting hitched or helping a friend tie the knot, there’s something for everyone in the magical world of wedding planning
Magical
Image Source: Shutterstock
Planning a wedding can be super stressful, but some people do the job flawlessly without any mistakes or putting too much pressure on themselves
Organizers
Image Source: Shutterstock
These zodiac signs are the ultimate wedding planners who will make sure their big day goes as smoothly as possible
Ultimate
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cancers make weddings feel like a warm hug. Expect tears, toasts, and tons of nostalgia
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cancer: The Heartfelt Host
Leos, bring the glam and the drama. Fireworks as you kiss? Only if there's a spotlight
Leo: The Dazzling Director
Image Source: Shutterstock
Caps have timelines down to a science. They're the ones with a plan B, C, and even D
Capricorn: The Boss of Logistics
Image Source: Shutterstock
Libras turn wedding venues into Vogue-worthy spreads. Think fairytale aesthetics with zero bridezilla moments
Libra: The Harmony Hero
Image Source: Shutterstock
Virgo: The Perfectionist Planner
Image Source: Shutterstock
Virgos have checklists for their checklists. Expect every napkin fold and playlist tune to be on point
Taureans are all about the lavish spreads and lush settings. If it's not Instagrammable, it's not on the menu
Taurus: The Sensory Stylist
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.