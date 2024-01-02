Zodiacs that are luckiest in love

Some zodiac signs are natural charmers who know how to attract the love that they want
Whether it's their intense passion or a great sense of security and stability, these signs can navigate relationships in the most beautiful way
It's amazing to see how they create such strong and meaningful connections with their partners
We’ve listed down the 5 zodiac signs whose luck at relationships and romance is unmatchable
Pisces fall in love very easily. They wear their heart on their sleeves and don't think twice before professing their love or going out of their way
Pisces
Cancerians are generally looking for a partner who feels like home but is also full of passion and intensity. They have a very old-school view of love that translates into long- term, meaningful relationships
Cancer
Virgos aren't exactly the most easygoing of the lot, especially when it comes to relationships. They have very high standards and don't let just anyone close to them
Virgo
Taureans are generally in it for the long haul. While they are usually lucky in love, they don't risk winding up with a broken heart
Taurus
Aquarius
Aquarians aren't the best in romance. They aren't particularly expressive and making big gestures doesn't come naturally to them. However, they make their partner feel special with small and thoughtful gestures
Even if you don’t belong to any of these lucky zodiac signs, love will find its way to you soon!