Manushi Chhillar’s most stylish looks

06-07
2021

Manushi opts for a trendy look of a white crop top and neon green joggers. She has accessorised this outfit with a dainty gold necklace

We are in love with her stylish brown and white striped co-ord set

She looks amazing in a grey knotted crop top and floral printed skirt

She stuns in an orange and grey flowy dress. This spectacular dress features a halter neck

She shows that nothing can beat a stylish LBD

The beauty queen opts for a retro look in brown shimmering pants and a silk button-down blouse

She looks comfortable yet stylish in a simple black vest and high waisted blue jeans

She keeps things simple in a v neck white top that she has knotted at the side. She pairs this comfy top with light blue shorts

We are in awe of her monotone look of a black silk plunge neck top. She wears this top with matching wide-legged pants

Manushi looks ready to party in a short silver dress that features tassels

