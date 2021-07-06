Manushi Chhillar’s most stylish looks 06-07
2021
Manushi opts for a trendy look of a white crop top and neon green joggers. She has accessorised this outfit with a dainty gold necklace
We are in love with her stylish brown and white striped co-ord set
She looks amazing in a grey knotted crop top and floral printed skirt
She stuns in an orange and grey flowy dress. This spectacular dress features a halter neck
She shows that nothing can beat a stylish LBD
The beauty queen opts for a retro look in brown shimmering pants and a silk button-down blouse
She looks comfortable yet stylish in a simple black vest and high waisted blue jeans
She keeps things simple in a v neck white top that she has knotted at the side. She pairs this comfy top with light blue shorts
We are in awe of her monotone look of a black silk plunge neck top. She wears this top with matching wide-legged pants
Manushi looks ready to party in a short silver dress that features tassels
