A fancier version of telling the story of Bhagat Singh, the film’s narrative is rooted in current day Delhi University and explores parallels between how things would change if today’s youth were driven as those in pre-independent India
Probably the most technically-proficient sports film to be made in India, the movie takes us on the journey with these 15 simple girls to eternal glory
Chak De India
This film carefully charted the journey of a few Indian farmers taking on officers of the British Army in a cricket match to save their fields and their crops
Lagaan
This film follows a well-settled Indian national working for NASA, rediscovering his roots during a short vacation to find his childhood nanny. It shows how he ends up falling in love with the motherland all over again
Swades
This movie is about a clueless kid finding the meaning of his life atop a hill at 26000 ft. after defeating insurgents from Pakistan
Lakshya
This movie showcased the story of a new independent India as it struggled to cope with two square meals a day as farmers
Mother India
The most subtly-masked patriotic movie that evokes the pride of being a common Indian is this Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah starrer
A Wednesday
Based on one of India’s most famous athletes, this movie evoked the patriotic spirit of the nation. As one man ran to put India on the world map of athletics, it changed the face of it forever
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
This movie actually made people stand up in the theatre when the national anthem played after Geeta’s win. It filled the audience with pride like no other movie and overwhelmed them
Dangal
Shershaah was recently released on Amazon Prime and it celebrates the unparalleled valour of late Param Vir Chakra awardee and army Captain Vikram Batra