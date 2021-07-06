Ranveer Singh’s journey in Bollywood started when he was cast for the role of Bitto Sharma, a Delhi boy in his debut movie, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ alongside Anushka Sharma which turned out to be a sleeper hit
Ranveer’s second movie was again in collaboration with Anushka Sharma called ‘Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl’ which earned almost 370 million rupees domestically
His third movie was an adaptation of O. Henry’s short story, The Last Leaf, called ‘Lootera’, in which he starred alongside Sonakshi Sinha
His next film gained him his much needed breakthrough and made him popular among fans. He starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s adaptation of Romeo and Juliet - Ram Leela alongside Deepika Padukone
The chemistry between the two brought the characters of Ram and Leela to life. Ranveer’s Bollywood hero entry scene lying down on a bike in the song 'Tattad Tattad' is outstanding and has a separate fan base
In 2014, he starred in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Gunday’ which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan. ‘Gunday’ proved to be Singh's biggest box office opener, and eventually emerged a box-office success
After a cameo appearance in ‘Finding Fanny’, Singh starred as a gangster in Shaad Ali's unsuccessful crime drama ‘Kill Dil’ opposite Parineeti Chopra and Ali Zafar and received negative reviews. He also performed in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’
He next reunited with Bhansali and Deepika in the period romance ‘Bajirao Mastani' which also starred Priyanka Chopra. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films, and garnered Ranveer his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor
In 2016, he collaborated with Vaani Kapoor for a comedy-romance called Befikre. The film underperformed at the box office
After a year-long absence from the screen, he portrayed Alauddin Khilji, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama ‘Padmaavat’, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, which marked his third collaboration with Bhansali and Deepika
Ranveer received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance and Padmaavat became his highest grossing films of all time along with being the most expensive Hindi movie
He also starred in movies like Simmba and Gully Boy. The latter received a lot of appreciation and also brought his knack for rapping into the spotlight
His upcoming movies are Sooryavanshi, 83 and Takht