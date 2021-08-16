Saif Ali Khan’s career timeline

In 1993, Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Parampara, a drama directed by Yash Chopra
He next appeared in the box office flops Aashiq Awara and Pehchaan (both 1993) respectively, but Saif earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Aashiq Awara at the 39th Filmfare Awards
He starred in and earned public recognition with his next two releases opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films' hit romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and the action film Main Khiladi Tu Anari
The success of both films proved a breakthrough for Saif, and his performance in Main Khiladi Tu Anari fetched him his first Best Supporting Actor nomination at the annual Filmfare Awards
Saif found no success in his next two releases of the year Yaar Gaddar and Aao Pyaar Karen, and his career prospects declined through much of the 1990s
After four consecutive years of poorly received films, Khan's career prospects began to improve in 1999; he appeared in four films: Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Kachche Dhaage, Aarzoo and Hum Saath-Saath Hain
The drama Kya Kehna which also starred Preity Zinta was his only release of 2000. The film addressed themes of single parenthood and teenage pregnancy and emerged a sleeper hit
He rose to prominence with roles in two ensemble comedy-dramas Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
The 2004 romantic comedy Hum Tum proved to be Khan's first success in which he played the sole male lead
He earned wide critical praise for his portrayal of a manipulative businessman in the 2004 thriller Ek Hasina Thi as well as an apprentice in the 2006 English film Being Cyrus
He also played a character based on William Shakespeare's antagonist Iago in the 2006 crime film Omkara and a terrorist in the 2009 thriller Kurbaan
Saif's greatest commercial success came with the 2008 thriller Race and its 2013 sequel, the 2009 romance Love Aaj Kal and the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail
He received praise for playing a troubled policeman in the Netflix thriller series Sacred Games and a Rajput fort keeper in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
The latter emerged as his highest-grossing release and earned him his second Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor
In February 2021, he started shooting for the 3D bilingual film Adipurush, a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, in which he will portray the demon Ravana alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon