Sister goals ft. Janhvi & Khushi
AUGUST 17, 2021
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share a close bond and post pictures on Instagram taunting each other in a funny way like all siblings do
They made their first appearance together for an event twinning in a glittery mini skirt and white top
Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her bright yellow saree and delicate jewellery while Khushi’s blue coloured embroidered ethnic outfit was a regal choiceslay at their Diwali celebration
Their millennial approved wardrobe consists of chic corsets, skinny jeans and glittery cowl neck tops that bring out a sensuous touch to their looks
Acing twinning in black, the Kapoor sistersare the ultimate sibling goals who look stunning together
They have dinner parties together and also share each other’s wardrobe at times
Khushi, in a blue printed co-ord set, and Janhvi, in a golden shimmer mini dress, were a sight to behold
They stick together during all family events and red carpet occasions
Like there late mother Sridevi, the Kapoor sisters are friends with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and often wear his creations for all big events in the city
Janhvi, being the elder sister, takes care of Khushi and always holds her hand. They both looked gorgeous in sparkly mini bodycon dresses here
