Sister goals ft. Janhvi & Khushi 

AUGUST 17, 2021

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share a close bond and post pictures on Instagram taunting each other in a funny way like all siblings do

They made their first appearance together for an event twinning in a glittery mini skirt and white top

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her bright yellow saree and delicate jewellery while Khushi’s blue coloured embroidered ethnic outfit was a regal choiceslay at their Diwali celebration

Their millennial approved wardrobe consists of chic corsets, skinny jeans and glittery cowl neck tops that bring out a sensuous touch to their looks

Acing twinning in black, the Kapoor sistersare the ultimate sibling goals who look stunning together

They have dinner parties together and also share each other’s wardrobe at times

Khushi, in a blue printed co-ord set, and Janhvi, in a golden shimmer mini dress, were a sight to behold

They stick together during all family events and red carpet occasions

Like there late mother Sridevi, the Kapoor sisters are friends with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and often wear his creations for all big events in the city

Janhvi, being the elder sister, takes care of Khushi and always holds her hand. They both looked gorgeous in sparkly mini bodycon dresses here

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here