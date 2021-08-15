 A sneak in all of Taapsee Pannu’s movies

Taapsee started her acting career with Telugu and Tamil movies. She worked in a number of superhit south Indian alongside a number of popular south Indian stars like, Dhanush, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal
She made her debut in Bollywood with Chashme Badoor in the year 2013 which was a box office hit
She received the ‘Most Enthusiastic Performer–Female Award at the 2014 Edison Awards’ for her performance in the Tamil thriller Arrambam
Her appearance as an undercover agent in the Akshay Kumar starrer Baby gained a lot of appreciation
Her movie Pink became a turning point in her career and earned her world wide recognition. Pink was a hit and commercial success
She later on played the lead in the Baby spin-off called Naam Shabana for she underwent months of training in mixed martial arts. The movie as well as her role were praised
Her next role was different from her usual movies. She portrayed the role of Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend in Judwaa 2 which was a box office hit
Some of her other movies were Dil Junglee and Soorma. The latter earned her the Filmfare Critics Award For Best Actress Nomination
Her next movie was Manmarziyaan alongside Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, in which she played the role of a free spirited caught in a love triangle
She then worked in the movie Badla which marked her second collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink. The film received positive box office reviews
She also co-starred in the movie Mission Mangal with a number of stars like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi which was India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission. Mission Mangal marked her biggest financial success
Her final film of the year 2016 was Saand Ki Aankh in which she co-starred with Bhumi Pednekar. Both her and Bhoomi’s performances were very well received and won them Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress
Her only release in 2020 was Thappad which received positive critical response and won millions of fans
Her upcoming projects are Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dilruba