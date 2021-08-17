Sonam Kapoor’s reformatory formal style
AUGUST 17, 2021
If there’s one actress who has truly revolutionised the idea of power dressing, it is none other than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja!
The 36-year-old actress never fails to bring something interesting to the table every time she steps out
And nor is she the one to commit any kind of style blunder with her unorthodox sartorial choices!
Sonam has proved that not all the formal outfits come in sharp silhouettes; a few come in oversized silhouettes and yet look every inch elegant when styled the right way!
Until Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore this icy blue co-ord set from Ivy Park, the power of stripes was far from known to us!
Her avant-garde choices in pantsuits have remained as a strong testimony of her love to effortlessly modernise the classic silhouettes
When it comes to adding a touch of quirk to a well-tailored Max Mara blazer suit, Sonam is a pro in doing it with her eccentric footwear!
She showed us how to ditch a pair of formal ballets or sandals and yet look nothing like out of place!
Her preference to keep things dressy without actually making it obvious has left us in awe of her strong fashion convictions!
Mrs. Ahuja can go all out in her not-so-usual formal attire with full confidence and yet manage to make it count as a power dressing look!
Her edgy choices like this white ensemble from Sharon Wauchob has all the potential to redefine the idea of ethnic formal dressing
And if we ever imagine what the future of formals looks like, let this outfit serve as a cult choice to the world!
