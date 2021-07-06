Style high-waist pants like these celebs July 06, 2021
For her day out, Kriti Sanon chose to wear her high-waist distressed jeans with a black bodyfit tank top that hugged her body snugly
Following suit is Tara Sutaria who sported two different looks in a single pair of high-waisted jeans. First, she styled the pants with a printed bodysuit and a pair of Nike sneakers
And for her second look, she paired the high-waisted number with a full-sleeve black crop top, a black face mask and a matching handbag
Perfect for a casual outing, high-waisted skinny jeans are easy to style in minutes. Janhvi Kapoor has worn hers with a turtleneck and layered it with a short jacket
Alia Bhatt has shown us two super-chic ways to wear high-waisted pants. Her acid-washed pair looks cool with a white tank top and a matching front-open cropped shirt
And then she added a pop of colour to the faded high-waisted jeans by pairing them with a neon top and a printed jacket. Perfect for a bright sunny day!
Embellished with red sequin flowers all over, Deepika Padukone’s high-waist denims are super-snazzy and too cool for school!
Kiara Advani upped her style quotient by picking out flared pants in a bold hue. Her lime green high-waisted pair can add the extra bit of oomph to a party look!
Channelling her inner diva in a pair of shimmery high-waist pants with flared bottoms, Sara Ali Khan showed us how to rock the night away!
Nushrratt Bharuccha is showing us how to invite a jazzy pair of high-waist striped pants for a brunch look
