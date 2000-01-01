sept 2O, 2021
10 Best Moments of
Bigg Boss OTT
The debut season of Bigg Boss OTT has given us several memories that are both intense and funny
Shehnaaz Gill recreating ‘Tuhada Kutta Tommy’ with Karan Johar and Sidharth Shukla during Sunday Ka Vaar was definitely one of the favourite episodes for the audience
The Ace of Space star Pratik Sehajpal is known to be a very active and short-tempered contestant. His turning into full-destruction mode has given some thrilling episodes for us to watch
Raqesh Bapat accepting Shamita Shetty’s proposal and saying ‘She belongs to me’ was yet another best moment in Bigg Boss OTT
Raqesh Bapat hugs and kisses Shamita Shetty as she gets emotional after meeting her mother
aThe contestants also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in full spirit inside the house
Shamita revealing about her late ex-boyfriend and their emotional story to her close friend Neha Bhasin was one of the interesting episodes to watch
Neha Bhasin getting into her quirky avatar to entertain the BB live viewers was both funny and entertaining
In a task to choose which memories they would want to forget and the one to cherish, Raqesh Bapat had to pick between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal
While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are already the talk of the town, Nishant Bhat’s comment, ‘I like her (Neha Bhasin) because she is funny’ grabbed headlines
