Pakhi Jain

Entertainment 

MAR 22, 2023

10 child actors and where they are now

She played the character of Anjali in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and was loved by the audience. She was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the year’ and right now is in LA and engaged to her boyfriend

Image- Sana Saeed’s Instagram

Sana Saeed

Image- Ahsaas Channa’s Instagram

Yes, she is the girl who played the protagonist in ‘My friend Ganesha’ and SRK’s son in ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’. Ahsaas is an internet sensation and worked for OTT shows like Girls Hostel, Kota Factory and many more

Ahsaas Channa

You may remember him from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. He swayed everyone with his cuteness and innocence. He will now be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’ as a lead

Image- Jibraan Khan’s Instagram

Jibraan Khan

She appeared in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ as Gia in 2003 and now is a grown-up and completed her MA in Archaeology from the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute

Image- Jhanak Shukla’s Instagram

Jhanak Shukla

Image- Darsheel Safary’s Instagram

Darsheel Safary

Can we ever forget that impactful performance of his from Taare Zameen Par? He recently made an announcement of his comeback after a decade with a psychological thriller, Tibba

The silent Sikh kid from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is still working in Bollywood as an actor and also as a co-founder of Ten Colour Productions

Image- Parzaan Dastur’s Instagram

Parzaan Dastur

She was 7 when she played the character of ‘Munni’ in Kabir Khan’s ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ and is currently studying at Seven Square Academy

Image- Harshaali Malhotra’s Instagram

Harshaali Malhotra

She is an active member of the industry after her impactful role in ‘Makdee’ where she played the role of twin sisters opposite Shabana Azmi. She will now be seen on Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee releasing on April 7th 2023

Image- Shweta Basu’s Instagram

Shweta Basu Prasad

He has acted in various Hindi movies like Raanjhanaa, Jai Ho and Chillar Party. He was recently seen on Amazon Mini TV’s Crushed season 2

Image- Naman Jain’s Instagram

Naman Jain

You may have seen her in ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Chillar Party’ and many ad films. She is a graduate in law and currently practising as an advocate

Image- Shriya Sharma’s Instagram 

Shriya Sharma

