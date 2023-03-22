MAR 22, 2023
10 child actors and where they are now
She played the character of Anjali in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and was loved by the audience. She was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the year’ and right now is in LA and engaged to her boyfriend
Image- Sana Saeed’s Instagram
Sana Saeed
Image- Ahsaas Channa’s Instagram
Yes, she is the girl who played the protagonist in ‘My friend Ganesha’ and SRK’s son in ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’. Ahsaas is an internet sensation and worked for OTT shows like Girls Hostel, Kota Factory and many more
Ahsaas Channa
You may remember him from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. He swayed everyone with his cuteness and innocence. He will now be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’ as a lead
Image- Jibraan Khan’s Instagram
Jibraan Khan
She appeared in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ as Gia in 2003 and now is a grown-up and completed her MA in Archaeology from the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute
Image- Jhanak Shukla’s Instagram
Jhanak Shukla
Image- Darsheel Safary’s Instagram
Darsheel Safary
Can we ever forget that impactful performance of his from Taare Zameen Par? He recently made an announcement of his comeback after a decade with a psychological thriller, Tibba
The silent Sikh kid from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is still working in Bollywood as an actor and also as a co-founder of Ten Colour Productions
Image- Parzaan Dastur’s Instagram
Parzaan Dastur
She was 7 when she played the character of ‘Munni’ in Kabir Khan’s ‘Bhajrangi Bhaijaan’ and is currently studying at Seven Square Academy
Image- Harshaali Malhotra’s Instagram
Harshaali Malhotra
She is an active member of the industry after her impactful role in ‘Makdee’ where she played the role of twin sisters opposite Shabana Azmi. She will now be seen on Amazon Prime Video’s Jubilee releasing on April 7th 2023
Image- Shweta Basu’s Instagram
Shweta Basu Prasad
He has acted in various Hindi movies like Raanjhanaa, Jai Ho and Chillar Party. He was recently seen on Amazon Mini TV’s Crushed season 2
Image- Naman Jain’s Instagram
Naman Jain
You may have seen her in ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Chillar Party’ and many ad films. She is a graduate in law and currently practising as an advocate
Image- Shriya Sharma’s Instagram
Shriya Sharma
