9 Iconic vamps of Indian TV

If we talk about TV’s famous vamps, then the first name which comes to our mind is Urvashi Dholakia. She played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The iconic role and the popularity that came with it helped Dholakia win Bigg Boss 6
Jennifer is playing the role of Maya Mehrotra, an insomniac sociopath in the series. She even plans the murder of her own mother. Despite being a negative character, Jennifer’s glamorous avatar is liked by the audience
Maya from Beyhadh
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is incomplete without Leena Jumani’s character, Tanu. She plays every ugly game to make Pragya’s married life hell. Tanu is one of the primary reasons behind the show’s popularity
Tanu from Kumkum Bhagya
Anita Hassnandani plays Shagun, first wife of Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Hassanandani may be the ‘villain’ who stands in the way of the leading couple’s love story, but in real life, people love her very much
Shagun from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Kamya Panjabi is known for her negative character. The actress has played negatives in many serials. Her current character on Colors TV is that of a mother-in-law whose only motto in life is to drive her daughter-in-law away from the house
Preeto from Shakti
Adaa Khan plays an antagonist in Naagin 2, who spends most of her time hatching evil plans against the other lead, Mouni Roy. The poise with which Adaa takes on the role makes her an absolute favourite among fans
Shesha from Naagin
Sudha Chandran has been playing the role of vamp in the TV series for many years. Her character of Ramola Sikand from Kahin Kisi Roz is still fresh in memory. She essayed a negative role in Naagin 2
Yaamini from Naagin
Known for her period show Jodhaa Akbar, Lavina Tandon plays the role of Akbar’s wife. Her character plots against Jodha to win over Akbar and can often be seen strategizing to gain her rightful status as queen Ruqaiya Begum
Ruqaiya Begum from Jodhaa Akbar
With her charming smile and graceful demeanour, Rashami Desai has won a lot of hearts during her stint on the small screen. Her character in Uttaran, where she turns against her own best friend, wooed audiences across the board