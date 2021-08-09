10 pics that sum up Parth Samthaan's US holiday

august 09, 2021

New York

Visiting the United States and not visiting the Big Apple is like visiting India and not visiting the Taj Mahal. From Times Square to The Edge of NY, Parth explored it all


The most beautiful of the 5 boroughs of NYC, Manhattan is the heart of the city, filled with colours and culture is one the few places Parth vacationed in

Manhattan

Being the fitness freak that he is, Parth has been seen exploring Lake Grapevine as well as the gyms and tennis courts of Texas as well as roaming the streets

Texas


He gave us major vacation goals with his pictures from the beaches of Chicago

Chicago

From wandering the streets to chilling in small, beautiful cafes in Ann Arbor, it looks like Parth had the time of his life

Ann Arbor

Relaxing in the Detroit beaches is probably something everybody has in their bucket list and Parth’s pictures from the trip made us FOMO

Detroit

He also visited the White House and explored D.C

Washington D.C

