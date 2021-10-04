Raqesh and Shamita met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house last month. They both started liking each other and expressed their fondness on the show. After coming out of the house, the duo was snapped on a romantic dinner date
1. Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat
Raqesh went on record and stated that they are more than just friends and Shamita is special to him and he really likes to spend time with her
Aly and Jasmin have been best friends for a very long time. However, they realised and confessed their feelings for each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14
2. Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin
And while the two have made it clear that they are dating, the couple hasn’t yet shared details about their wedding plans
Asim fell in love with Himanshi Khurana during Bigg Boss 13. In spite of being in a relationship, Himanshi couldn’t resist her feelings for Asim. They both confessed their love for each other on the show
3. Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana
However, since their careers have just started to excel, the couple is in no rush to get married and are going to take their time
Prince and Yuvika met each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 9. Prince proposed to his ladylove with a heart-shaped paratha inside the house
4. Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary
After dating for a few years, the coupletied the knot in 2018 and have been giving us major couple goals ever since
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras and Mahira met inside the BB 13 house and called each other “best friends.” However, their bond looked much more than that to the audience and the housemates. Paras even confessed that he likes Mahira
5. Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma
Currently, they live in the same building. Paras stated that he still wants to marry Mahira and that they are together most of the time, eating meals, cooking for each other and shopping
