5 famous comedians missing from TV

May 21, 2021

VIP became famous for excellent mimicry of celebrities

He was last seen in Comedy Nights Bachao in 2015
Sunil Pal was the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 1

He was last seen in TV show in Comedy Champions in 2018

Sudesh Lehri started as a contestant in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2

His last work on TV was for the show ‘The Drama Company’ in 2018

Ahsaan Qureshi was runner-up of the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

He was last seen in the TV show Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai as Principal Pandey in 2018

Raju Srivastav became popular for his character Gajodhar and his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan

He was last stint on TV was for the show Gangs of Haseepur as its host

For more updates on celebs, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here