5 popular TV actors we want back on TV shows April 12, 2021
Gurmeet Choudhary acted in the TV show Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, and others
He is now starring in movies like Khamoshiyan
Barun Sobti became popular with the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
At present he is working in web series including Tanhaiyan, Asur, Halahal, etc
Rajeev Khandelwal rose to fame with the TV show Kahiin To Hoga
At present he is doing OTT shows and movies
Ram Kapoor is famous for his show Kasamh Se and many others
Now he is engaged in movies like Student of The Year, Humshakals, etc
Surveen Chawla started her career with the show Kahin To Hoga
She is a Bollywood actress now and known for movies like Hate Story 2
