5 popular TV actors we want back on TV shows

April 12, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary acted in the TV show Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, and others

He is now starring in movies like Khamoshiyan
Barun Sobti became popular with the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

At present he is working in web series including Tanhaiyan, Asur, Halahal, etc

Rajeev Khandelwal rose to fame with the TV show Kahiin To Hoga

At present he is doing OTT shows and movies

Ram Kapoor is famous for his show Kasamh Se and many others

Now he is engaged in movies like Student of The Year, Humshakals, etc

Surveen Chawla started her career with the show Kahin To Hoga

She is a Bollywood actress now and known for movies like Hate Story 2

