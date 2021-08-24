AUGUST 24, 2021
5 Reasons to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
For the longest period, Rohit Shetty has served as the series’ host. His enthusiasm and charisma entices the audience to watch the show
The way Rohit gets the show rolling, whether on or off stunt, is a major reason to watch the show
One of the key reasons why this programme deserves to be praised is its authenticity. This picture depicts what the competitors have to go through in this show
It is absolutely amazing to witness the daredevil acts being performed in real life without the use of computer graphics
The smidgeon of comedy that Rohit shares with the participants is simply hilarious to watch. After all, who doesn't enjoy a good laugh?
Here, they are having a wonderful time cracking up
This show features famous celebs from the television industry, which adds another feather to the show's cap
Fans go crazy when they see their favourite celebrities undertake such daring stunts in such different situations
The picturesque locations of Cape Town, where the show is shot, are simply breathtaking to witness
The cinematic method in which the stunts and locations are showcased is undeniably impressive, and this season is already setting the bar high
