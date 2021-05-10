5 TV couples who fell in love on sets May 10, 2021
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee met on the sets of Ramayan
They started dating and got married on February 15, 2011
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal became a popular couple with the show Miley Jab Hum Tum
They fell in love on sets and got married on January 25, 2017
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh
They started dating after the show and got married in 2013
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
He proposed to her on her birthday, and the couple got hitched in 2016
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir
They dated for a long time and later got married in 2003
