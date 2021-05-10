5 TV couples who fell in love on sets

May 10, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee met on the sets of Ramayan

They started dating and got married on February 15, 2011
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal became a popular couple with the show Miley Jab Hum Tum

They fell in love on sets and got married on January 25, 2017

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh

They started dating after the show and got married in 2013

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

He proposed to her on her birthday, and the couple got hitched in 2016

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil met on the sets of the show Ghar Ek Mandir

They dated for a long time and later got married in 2003

