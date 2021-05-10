5 TV couples who’re friends post breakup May 10, 2021
Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra fell in love on the sets of kitni mohabbat hai
They broke up owing to their busy schedule which took a toll on their relationship. However, they are good friends and even hosted a show together
Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Mahajan fell in love and got married on a reality show
They stayed together for some time but things didn’t work out. While both have moved on in their respective lives, they continue to be friends
Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 7
While they parted ways soon after the show ended, they continue to share a cordial equation
Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann
They dated for a couple of years but parted ways on a sour note. But things are fine now and Sharad even sent best wishes to Divyanka on her wedding
Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani found love in each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta
They dated for a long time and parted ways recently. However, despite their break up, Asha wished him on his birthday with a sweet post
