5 TV Couples who should get married
ENTERTAINMENT
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
NOV 27, 2021
Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin
This adorable couple were good friends before they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house
(Image: Aly Goni Instagram)
They found love for each other on the show and often take trips together
(Image: Aly Goni Instagram)
Ieshaan Sehgal & Miesha Iyer
This couple fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house within the first few days
(Ieshaan Sehgal Instagram)
Post getting out of the house, the couple has been spending all their time together
(Image: Miesha Iyer Instagram)
Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia
The duo fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house
(Image: Pavitra Punia Instagram)
They made their relationship official outside the house and often share cute pictures
(Image: Eijaz Khan Instagram)
Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been dating for over 2 years now
(Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram)
The couple have been living together since the lockdown
(Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram)
Priyank and Benafsha officially announced their relationship to the world in 2020
(Image: Benafsha Soonawalla Instagram)
Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla
The couple does not post much on social media and likes to keep it private
(Image: Priyank Sharma Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb approved green ethnic wear