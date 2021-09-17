sept 17, 2021

6 finalists of Khatron ke Khiladi

Divyanka tripathi also known as ‘magar rani’ in the show has grabbed the ticket to finale with a stunt against Rahul Vaidya and reached finale week

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI

She has surprised everyone with her dhakad attitude and left the audiences awestruck with her performance

Popular TV actor, Arjun Bijlani also known as ‘Arjun, The Wild’ in the show has carved his way to the finale

ARJUN BIJLANI

He has been very calm and composed in stunts and never bragged about his performances. His humour is also loved by the audience

Bigg Boss 14’s 1st runner up and Singer Rahul Vaidya has also made the cut for the finale

RAHUL VAIDYA

He has given back to back amazing performances and been limitless

Shweta Tiwari defeated Sana Maqbul in a semi-final elimination stunt and earned a spot in the finale

SHWETA TIWARI

She had her fears but she tried to overcome them with each performance

MTV roadies fame, Varun Sood has given his best in each stunt and made it to the finale

VARUN SOOD

He has aborted a few stunts but has stood strong against other contestants

Vishal has been evicted before but he has come stronger as a wildcard and proved that he deserves to be in the finale

VISHAL ADITYA SINGH

He is a non-swimmer, still he has been limitless. He has given a tough competition to all other contestants
