sept 17, 2021
6 finalists of Khatron ke Khiladi
Divyanka tripathi also known as ‘magar rani’ in the show has grabbed the ticket to finale with a stunt against Rahul Vaidya and reached finale week
DIVYANKA TRIPATHI
She has surprised everyone with her dhakad attitude and left the audiences awestruck with her performance
Popular TV actor, Arjun Bijlani also known as ‘Arjun, The Wild’ in the show has carved his way to the finale
ARJUN BIJLANI
He has been very calm and composed in stunts and never bragged about his performances. His humour is also loved by the audience
Bigg Boss 14’s 1st runner up and Singer Rahul Vaidya has also made the cut for the finale
RAHUL VAIDYA
He has given back to back amazing performances and been limitless
Shweta Tiwari defeated Sana Maqbul in a semi-final elimination stunt and earned a spot in the finale
SHWETA TIWARI
She had her fears but she tried to overcome them with each performance
MTV roadies fame, Varun Sood has given his best in each stunt and made it to the finale
VARUN SOOD
He has aborted a few stunts but has stood strong against other contestants
Vishal has been evicted before but he has come stronger as a wildcard and proved that he deserves to be in the finale
VISHAL ADITYA SINGH
He is a non-swimmer, still he has been limitless. He has given a tough competition to all other contestants
