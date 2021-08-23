AUGUST 23, 2021
7 Facts about Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC
The game show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan will start airing from 23rd August at 9 pm
The show began in the year 2000 and since then has had 12 successful seasons
Season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan after Mr Bachchan declined. The season TRP dropped
The promo video was shared by none other than Mr Bachchan himself. He shared on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe.”
The participants will be selected digitally. Big B will ask one question every night on the channel and people can send their replies
The digital selection process started on May 10th 2021
The last season 12 winner, Nazia Nasim won ₹1 crore!
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had no live audience for everyone's safety from the novel coronavirus
In the overwhelming video promo of season 13, it is seen that when you have a noble endeavour in your mind, then nothing can deter your actions
With time the popularity of the show has increased and especially Bollywood stars make it more interesting
