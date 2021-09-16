Rakhi Sawant, the queen of comedy, entered the Bigg Boss 1 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant, the competitors dance and also gave them advice on how to play the game
Big Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli made a special appearance and looked flawless as always
Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 14 winner, also joined Nikki Tamboli in the house as a celebrity guest
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the popular Bigg Boss 13’s beloved pair, the late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, appeared in Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday show where they indulged in fun banter with Karan Johar and also danced together
Hina Khan visited theBigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, visited the Bigg Boss OTT house to lift the spirits of the inmates, and she has been a Bigg Boss 11 contestant with a massive following
Varun Sood stepped into the BB OTT residence to surprise his partner, Divya Agarwal
Sunanda Shetty went to the Big Boss ott house to support her daughter Shamita Shetty. She brought so much positivity into the house and congratulated all of the contestants
Nia Sharma created a buzz as a guest in the Big Boss ott house and then exited the show after adding some flavour to it
