AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
Nov 21, 2021
8 Indian TV shows that were futuristic
Entertainment
The show Nukkad dealt with the bittersweet moments in the day-to-day lives of people from lower socioeconomic brackets. They all have unfulfilled dreams that they aspire to attain one day
Nukkad
(source-IMDb)
The 1996 programme Just Mohabbat, which aired on Sony TV, centred around the life of a kid named Jay who lives in a hostel
Just Mohabbat
(source- Harsh Lunia Instagram)
The Zee TV programme, Banegi Apni Baat was based on urban college life and struck a chord with many viewers. Irrfan Khan, R. Madhavan and Surekha Sikhri were among the cast members
Banegi Apni Baat
(source-IMDb)
A Mouthful of Sky, which premiered in 1995, was the first show to employ English as the primary medium of conversation. It starred actors like Rahul Bose, Milind Soman and Simone Singh
A Mouthful Of Sky
(source-IMDb)
Shekhar Suman had a terrific talk show called Movers And Shakers when talk shows were just getting started. In the late 1990s, the show had everyone hooked on television
Movers and Shakers
(source- Shekhar Suman Instagram)
Tara was the first Indian soap opera focusing on modern-day women. This show is also regarded as the first spark of feminism by many Indians in the early 1990s
Tara
(source- Navneet Nishan Instagram)
The television series, Hum Log centred on the lives of middle-class Indians and their daily disputes and difficulties. It was aired on doordarshan in 1984
Hum Log
(source-IMDb)
Shanti-Ek Aurat Ki Kahani was a 1994 Indian television series that starred Mandira Bedi as Shanti. The show was well-liked by the public
Shanti-Ek Aurat Ki Kahan
(source-IMDb)
