9 Best TV Shows Of All Time

TELEVISION

Arpita Sarkar

MAR 05, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

The 90s Shaktiman remains one of the most iconic shows on Indian TV to this day

Shaktiman

Image: Nitish Bharadwaj Instagram 

One of the most popular Tv shows, Mahabharat might be thirty years old, but it is still enjoyed by people

Mahabharat

Image: Shraddha Musale Instagram

Indian TV show CID will remain in our hearts forever

CID

Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

It is one of the funniest shows on Television which is still loved by people

Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai 

Image: Pinkvilla 

The comedy TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! cannot be forgotten in this life

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Image: Pinkvilla

The show has been giving us happiness since many years 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Image: Pinkvilla

One of the popular TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still going strong

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

The audience stayed glued to the TV screens to watch their favourite Gopi 'vahu' 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Image: Dev Joshi Instagram

Not only children but also adults love this show to date 

Baal Veer

