Heading 3
9 Best TV Shows Of All Time
TELEVISION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Arpita Sarkar
MAR 05, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
The 90s Shaktiman remains one of the most iconic shows on Indian TV to this day
Shaktiman
Image: Nitish Bharadwaj Instagram
One of the most popular Tv shows, Mahabharat might be thirty years old, but it is still enjoyed by people
Mahabharat
Image: Shraddha Musale Instagram
Indian TV show CID will remain in our hearts forever
CID
Image: Rupali Ganguly Instagram
It is one of the funniest shows on Television which is still loved by people
Sarabhai V/s Sarabhai
Image: Pinkvilla
The comedy TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! cannot be forgotten in this life
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!
Image: Pinkvilla
The show has been giving us happiness since many years
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image: Pinkvilla
One of the popular TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still going strong
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
The audience stayed glued to the TV screens to watch their favourite Gopi 'vahu'
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
Image: Dev Joshi Instagram
Not only children but also adults love this show to date
Baal Veer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.