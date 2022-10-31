Heading 3
Aamna Sharif slaying in co-ords
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 31, 2022
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
That intense gaze and gorgeous look in a blingy co-ord outfit is just enough to make the angels fall!
Glamorous Babe
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
This attire can melt many hearts! Here Aamna looks absolute babe in an all-pink outfit and exudes charm while posing in it
Pretty in Pink
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna can be called ‘the epitome of beauty’ as she slays like a queen in this black and white printed co-ord
Chic Style
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
We bow down to her amazing fashion sense! Aamna makes a strong case in this blue bodycon co-ord, and we’re amazed by her gorgeous looks
Blue-tiful
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Proving her endless love for co-ord, Aamna looks fabulous as she flaunts her blue printed outfit
Comfy and Classy
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Another heart-melting look served by this diva, and we are amazed by her capability of looking breathtakingly gorgeous
Picture perfect
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
“Did I make your heart skip a bit?” asks Aamna. We are sure your answer is yes like us.
Stunner
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna has got her fashion game on point and to see her in this pristine white co-ord set is a stunning vision to behold!
Fashionista
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
You can never go wrong if you take inspiration from this gorgeous star for your work outfits
Bold & Beautiful
Image Source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Checkered Love
This lady can undoubtedly swoon hearts with her outfit choice and Aamna looks fantastic in a strapless blue checkered co-ord
