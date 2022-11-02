Heading 3
Abdu Rozik's emoji-style expressions
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 02, 2022
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Abdu Rozik striking this angry expression here makes us recall the red angry emoji.
Angry emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Abdu’s hungry face as he craves his favorite food is exactly similar to the hungry emoticon.
Hungry emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
The nerd looks in a mood to make you fall in love with him, and we agree that he is irresistible.
Specs emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
That sudden reaction after some mischief! Abdu’s expression here looks like the tongue emoticon
Playful emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Exuding sass, Abdu just aces his expression as he smirks here and perfectly represents the smirk emoji
Smirk emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Another awwdorable glimpse where Abdu smiles ear to ear and blushes as he gets a cute peck!
Blushing emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Well, no one wants Abdu to cry but this filter on his adorable face ideally resembles the crying emoji.
Crying emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
This heart-melting smile can sweep anyone off their feet and we are sure you agree with it!
Smiling emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Our Abdu Rozik looks all set for Christmas! Are you ready to join this cutest Santa Claus ever?
Santa Claus emoji
Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram
Flying Kiss emoji
Lastly, we end this emoji session with Abdu’s flying kiss for y’all!
