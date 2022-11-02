Heading 3

Abdu Rozik's emoji-style expressions 

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 02, 2022

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Abdu Rozik striking this angry expression here makes us recall the red angry emoji.

Angry emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Abdu’s hungry face as he craves his favorite food is exactly similar to the hungry emoticon.

Hungry emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

The nerd looks in a mood to make you fall in love with him, and we agree that he is irresistible.

Specs emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

That sudden reaction after some mischief! Abdu’s expression here looks like the tongue emoticon 

Playful emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Exuding sass, Abdu just aces his expression as he smirks here and perfectly represents the smirk emoji

Smirk emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Another awwdorable glimpse where Abdu smiles ear to ear and blushes as he gets a cute peck!

Blushing emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Well, no one wants Abdu to cry but this filter on his adorable face ideally resembles the crying emoji.

Crying emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

This heart-melting smile can sweep anyone off their feet and we are sure you agree with it!

Smiling emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Our Abdu Rozik looks all set for Christmas! Are you ready to join this cutest Santa Claus ever?

Santa Claus emoji

Image source: Abdu Rozik Instagram

Flying Kiss emoji

Lastly, we end this emoji session with Abdu’s flying kiss for y’all!

