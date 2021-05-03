Actors we'd love to see in

Bigg Boss 15

May 03, 2021

Nia Sharma will be loved for her bold and beautiful looks as well as her quirkiness

Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will add the comedy element to the show

Rhea Chakraborty will be a refreshing new choice for the show aswell

Surbhi Chandna has a huge fanbase, and they would love to see the bubbly actress on the reality show

Mohsin Khan is known for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it'll be a delight to see him compete

Anusha Dandekar will make for an entertaining contestant on the show

Krushna Abhishek will add more fun to the show with his comic timing

Parth Samthaan, who is loved by female audiences, will be the best eye-candy on the show

For more updates on TV celebs, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here