Actors we'd love to see in
Bigg Boss 15 May 03, 2021
Nia Sharma will be loved for her bold and beautiful looks as well as her quirkiness
Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will add the comedy element to the show
Rhea Chakraborty will be a refreshing new choice for the show aswell
Surbhi Chandna has a huge fanbase, and they would love to see the bubbly actress on the reality show
Mohsin Khan is known for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it'll be a delight to see him compete
Anusha Dandekar will make for an entertaining contestant on the show
Krushna Abhishek will add more fun to the show with his comic timing
Parth Samthaan, who is loved by female audiences, will be the best eye-candy on the show
