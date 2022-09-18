Heading 3
Actress in white sarees
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 18, 2022
Image : Disha Parmar Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress has sported a plain white saree with thin borders. She paired the look with heavy golden earrings
Disha Parmar
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The actress had recently sported a beautiful white saree with floral embroidery work. She had paired a beautiful pearl necklace with it
Ankita Lokhande
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 actress looks fashionable in a white and pink organza saree, and a strappy blouse top
Rubina Dilaik
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahmastra actress sported a gorgeous off-white saree with embroidery work blouse. The saree has designer borders. She paired the look with a traditional necklace
Mouni Roy
Image: Charu Asopa Instagram
Charu Asopa has sported a Bengali look with a white saree and golden borders. She paired it with a red blouse and pearl design jewellery
Charu Asopa
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks simply elegant in the white saree with blue traditional prints. She paired it with a blue blouse and pearl earrings
Divyanka Tripathi
Image: Ajay Patil
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks sensational in the gorgeous white embroidery work saree and bow tie style blouse. She paired it with studded earrings and red lipstick
Nia Sharma
Image : Pawan Raikwar
Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has completely revamped the normal saree look with her gorgeous printed blouse and checked saree. She has sported a silver choker and bangles
Hina Khan
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Sherdill Shergill actress has sported a designer white saree with off shoulder multicolor details. It has golden work all over it and she has paired a beautiful choker necklace with it
Surbhi Chandna
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks gorgeous in the beautiful white floral print saree, which she has paired with a red blouse and tassel earrings
Jannat Zubair
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks