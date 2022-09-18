Heading 3

Actress in white sarees

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 18, 2022

Image : Disha Parmar Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress has sported a plain white saree with thin borders. She paired the look with heavy golden earrings

    Disha Parmar

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The actress had recently sported a beautiful white saree with floral embroidery work. She had paired a beautiful pearl necklace with it

     Ankita Lokhande

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 actress looks fashionable in a white and pink organza saree, and a strappy blouse top

    Rubina Dilaik

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahmastra actress sported a gorgeous off-white saree with embroidery work blouse. The saree has designer borders. She paired the look with a traditional necklace

     Mouni Roy

Image: Charu Asopa Instagram

Charu Asopa has sported a Bengali look with a white saree and golden borders. She paired it with a red blouse and pearl design jewellery

     Charu Asopa

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks simply elegant in the white saree with blue traditional prints. She paired it with a blue blouse and pearl earrings

   Divyanka Tripathi

Image: Ajay Patil

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks sensational in the gorgeous white embroidery work saree and bow tie style blouse. She paired it with studded earrings and red lipstick

    Nia Sharma

Image : Pawan Raikwar

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has completely revamped the normal saree look with her gorgeous printed blouse and checked saree. She has sported a silver choker and bangles

  Hina Khan

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Sherdill Shergill actress has sported a designer white saree with off shoulder multicolor details. It has golden work all over it and she has paired a beautiful choker necklace with it

     Surbhi Chandna

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks gorgeous in the beautiful white floral print saree, which she has paired with a red blouse and tassel earrings

   Jannat Zubair

