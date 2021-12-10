The dad-daughter duo: Kapil and Anayra

Blessed with a daughter

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a girl child on December 10, 2019

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

First birthday party

This picture of Kapil and Anayra at her first birthday party has everyone in awe of them

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Perfect selfie

This selfie of Kapil and Anayra looks super cool and picture perfect

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Full of life

Kapil looks ecstatic as he poses with his princess during her birthday celebration

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Waving at the camera

This picture of Kapil and Anayra waving at the camera is enough to brighten anyone's day

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Ethnic attires

The duo look lovely, donning ethnic attires while Anayra looks at the camera with innocence

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

Heart warming

The Sharma trio appear heartwarming in this picture from Kapil's mother's birthday

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram

This picture looks nothing short of magical as Daddy cool plants a kiss on her doll's head

Daddy cool

(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)

