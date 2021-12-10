The dad-daughter duo: Kapil and Anayra
Blessed with a daughter
Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a girl child on December 10, 2019
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
First birthday party
This picture of Kapil and Anayra at her first birthday party has everyone in awe of them
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
Perfect selfie
This selfie of Kapil and Anayra looks super cool and picture perfect
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
Full of life
Kapil looks ecstatic as he poses with his princess during her birthday celebration
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
Waving at the camera
This picture of Kapil and Anayra waving at the camera is enough to brighten anyone's day
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
Ethnic attires
The duo look lovely, donning ethnic attires while Anayra looks at the camera with innocence
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
Heart warming
The Sharma trio appear heartwarming in this picture from Kapil's mother's birthday
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram
This picture looks nothing short of magical as Daddy cool plants a kiss on her doll's head
Daddy cool
(Source- Kapil Sharma Instagram)
