Akshat Sundrani
Feb 24, 2022
Afsana Khan & Saajz’s wedding
The D-day
Afsana Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Saajz in a dual wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday, february 19, 2022
Image: The Fab Filmer
For one ceremony, the bride donned a pink lehenga, while the groom was clad in a blue sherwani
Wedding outfits
Image: The Fab Filmer
For the other ceremony, Afsana wore an orange lehenga and heavy jewellery, while groom Saajz wore a sequined white sherwani and an orange turban
Image: The Fab Filmer
Their wedding was a lavish affair and many celebs like Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Manmeet Meet, Yuvika Chaudhary and Himanshi Khurana were a part of it
Star-studded
Image: The Fab Filmer
The singer made the prettiest bride and looked like she was living out her dream wedding as she twirled in her bridal outfit
Prettiest bride
Image: The Fab Filmer
The couple chose to twin their haldi outfits. While Afsana donned a mustard lehenga choli, Saajz wore a similar coloured kurta pyjama
Haldi ceremony
Image: The Fab Filmer
The pair sealed it with a kiss at their mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely adorable
Mehendi ceremony
Image: The Fab Filmer
After years of waiting, the couple finally got married and their dream wedding appeared to be full of love
Full of love
Video: The Fab Filmer
