Akshat Sundrani

Feb 24, 2022

Afsana Khan & Saajz’s wedding

The D-day

Afsana Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Saajz in a dual wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday, february 19, 2022

Image: The Fab Filmer

For one ceremony, the bride donned a pink lehenga, while the groom was clad in a blue sherwani

Wedding outfits

Image: The Fab Filmer

For the other ceremony, Afsana wore an orange lehenga and heavy jewellery, while groom Saajz wore a sequined white sherwani and an orange turban

Image: The Fab Filmer

Their wedding was a lavish affair and many celebs like Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Manmeet Meet, Yuvika Chaudhary and Himanshi Khurana were a part of it

Star-studded

Image: The Fab Filmer

The singer made the prettiest bride and looked like she was living out her dream wedding as she twirled in her bridal outfit

Prettiest bride

Image: The Fab Filmer

The couple chose to twin their haldi outfits. While Afsana donned a mustard lehenga choli, Saajz wore a similar coloured kurta pyjama

Haldi ceremony

Image: The Fab Filmer

The pair sealed it with a kiss at their mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely adorable

Mehendi ceremony

Image: The Fab Filmer

After years of waiting, the couple finally got married and their dream wedding appeared to be full of love

Full of love

Video: The Fab Filmer

