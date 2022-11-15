ALL ABOUT
Shiv Thakare
Image source- Ashish Sawant
Shiv Thakare's full name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare.
Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has graduated from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram
Shiv Thakare was born on September 9, 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram
Shiv Thakare, who is presently a reality TV star, has come from a humble background.
Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram
He was a pampered child and always wanted to become an actor.
Image source- Niraj Sarda
His first role was for being a part of a crowd in a scripted party.
Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram
He is essentially a gym freak and loves to work out.
Image source- Vijendra Kumar instagram
Shiv Thakare is a talented dancer and a choreographer. He owns a small dance studio in his hometown, Amravati.
Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram
Shiv Thakare came into limelight with the show MTV's Roadies Rising in 2017.
Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram
Shiv wants to play negative roles in movies.
Image source- Vivek Sonawane
Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and presently he is seen in Bigg Boss 16.
