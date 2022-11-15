Heading 3

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 15, 2022

Image source- Ashish Sawant

Shiv Thakare's full name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare.

Shiv Thakare's
Full name 

Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has graduated from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Education qualification

Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv Thakare was born on September 9, 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Birth date 

Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv Thakare, who is presently a reality TV star, has come from a humble background.

Background

Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram

He was a pampered child and always wanted to become an actor.

Pampered child

Image source- Niraj Sarda

His first role was for being a part of a crowd in a scripted party.

First role

Image source- Shiv Thakare Instagram

He is essentially a gym freak and loves to work out.

Love for workout

Image source- Vijendra Kumar instagram

Shiv Thakare is a talented dancer and a choreographer. He owns a small dance studio in his hometown, Amravati.

Talented dancer 

Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram

Shiv Thakare came into limelight with the show MTV's Roadies Rising in 2017.

Shiv’s first show 

Image source- Shiv Thakare instagram

Shiv wants to play negative roles in movies.

Negative role

Image source- Vivek Sonawane

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and presently he is seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss Marathi
2 winner 

