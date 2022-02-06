Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 06, 2022

All about Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp

Biggest & Fearless reality show

Lock Upp is billed as the biggest and most fearless reality show, with 16 controversial celebrities jailed for months while the host decides their ultimate fate

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

The show is produced by none other than the queen of the television industry, Ekta Kapoor

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Producer

The Thalaivii actress, Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show and it will mark her digital debut

Image: Pinvkilla

Host

The show is being launched on a massive scale and has all of the ingredients of an entertaining reality show. It is set to raise the bar for reality shows

Image: Pinkvilla

Entertainment package

The show will be streamed on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji, with both platforms partnering on the project

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

OTT Platform

Earlier, there were rumours that the program's concept was taken from the West, but Ekta Kapoor dispelled such rumours, claiming that the show is entirely original and not inspired by anything

Image: Pinkvilla

Show format

It's a one-of-a-kind show in which the host, Kangana, will have 50 percent of the control over which contestants to keep and who to eliminate

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

50 percent power to the host

The show will also include a companion game, Lock Upp, which the makers claim is the "world's first metaverse-based fantasy game."

Image: Pinkvilla

Metaverse-based fantasy game

