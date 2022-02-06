Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 06, 2022
All about Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp
Biggest & Fearless reality show
Lock Upp is billed as the biggest and most fearless reality show, with 16 controversial celebrities jailed for months while the host decides their ultimate fate
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
The show is produced by none other than the queen of the television industry, Ekta Kapoor
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Producer
The Thalaivii actress, Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show and it will mark her digital debut
Image: Pinvkilla
Host
The show is being launched on a massive scale and has all of the ingredients of an entertaining reality show. It is set to raise the bar for reality shows
Image: Pinkvilla
Entertainment package
The show will be streamed on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji, with both platforms partnering on the project
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
OTT Platform
Earlier, there were rumours that the program's concept was taken from the West, but Ekta Kapoor dispelled such rumours, claiming that the show is entirely original and not inspired by anything
Image: Pinkvilla
Show format
It's a one-of-a-kind show in which the host, Kangana, will have 50 percent of the control over which contestants to keep and who to eliminate
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
50 percent power to the host
The show will also include a companion game, Lock Upp, which the makers claim is the "world's first metaverse-based fantasy game."
Image: Pinkvilla
Metaverse-based fantasy game
