All about
Gauahar Khan, Zaid's
relation

December 02, 2020

Gauahar and Zaid are one of the most loved couples in the industry

They are fondly known as Gaza by their fans

Zaid is few years younger to her

The couple met each other in July 2020 and within a few months, he proposed to her

As said by Gauahar, Zaid is more mature than her to handle situations in a more calmer way

"He is the male version of me," she added

Zaid said that Gauahar completes him

Gauahar said that they have known each other not for a very long time but when she got to know him, she knew it was to become forever

She calls him her best friend

They are close to each other's family as well

