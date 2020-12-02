All about December 02, 2020
Gauahar Khan, Zaid's
relation
Gauahar and Zaid are one of the most loved couples in the industry
They are fondly known as Gaza by their fans
Zaid is few years younger to her
The couple met each other in July 2020 and within a few months, he proposed to her
As said by Gauahar, Zaid is more mature than her to handle situations in a more calmer way
"He is the male version of me," she added
Zaid said that Gauahar completes him
Gauahar said that they have known each other not for a very long time but when she got to know him, she knew it was to become forever
She calls him her best friend
They are close to each other's family as well
