All about November 28, 2020
Shaheer & Ruchikaa's
relation
Apparently, Shaheer and Ruchikaa met on the sets of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya"
It was friendship that turned into love. They were in a relationship for almost one-and-a-half-year
The duo first created a huge buzz when Shaheer shared pictures of his ladylove on Instagram
The next time, he shared a picture with her and confirmed their relationship
He later shared a picture and announced his engagement
Because of COVID-19, the couple had a court marriage
Shaheer told TOI that with her he can be himself
"I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion," he said
"I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her," he added
Talking about Shaheer, Ruchikaa said that it was his simplicity and humility that drew her towards him
