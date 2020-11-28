All about
Shaheer & Ruchikaa's
relation

November 28, 2020

Apparently, Shaheer and Ruchikaa met on the sets of the movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya"

It was friendship that turned into love. They were in a relationship for almost one-and-a-half-year

The duo first created a huge buzz when Shaheer shared pictures of his ladylove on Instagram

The next time, he shared a picture with her and confirmed their relationship

He later shared a picture and announced his engagement

Because of COVID-19, the couple had a court marriage

Shaheer told TOI that with her he can be himself

"I've always said that I'm a wanderer and I've finally found the right companion," he said

"I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her," he added

Talking about Shaheer, Ruchikaa said that it was his simplicity and humility that drew her towards him

