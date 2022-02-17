Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 17, 2022

All about Shark Tank India

About the show

Shark Tank is a reality television show that airs on SET India in which aspiring Indian entrepreneurs pitch their business concepts to a panel of investors in order to persuade them to invest money in their venture

Image: IMDb 

The show has seven Sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (Co-Founder and MD at BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharma).

Image: IMDb

The Sharks

Aman Gupta (CMO & Co-Founder at BoAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder & CEO of Sugar Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder at Lenskart). The Sharks are pioneers in their industry and provide a whole new dimension to the show

Image: IMDb

The show has given a boost to women entrepreneurs in its very first season. Women who had previously avoided discussing business are now eager to participate and share their ideas

Image: Ashneer Grover

Supports women entrepreneurship

The show is not purely for entertainment, it imparts valuable knowledge that persuades people to learn more about investment and business

Image: Ashneer Grover Instagram

Open minds to business

The country's youth do not consider entrepreneurship at a young age, but this show has provided us with an example of how youth are making a difference in the commercial world

Image: Vineet Singh Instagram

Empowers youth

The show encourages people to invent for themselves and provides confidence that entrepreneurship has no age limit

Image: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Inspirational

The reality show does not feature any unnecessary or dramatic elements and instead focuses on the content

Video: Aman Gupta Instagram

No extra elements

