All about Shark Tank India

Shark Tank is a reality television show that airs on SET India in which aspiring Indian entrepreneurs pitch their business concepts to a panel of investors in order to persuade them to invest money in their venture
The show has seven Sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (Co-Founder and MD at BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharma).
The Sharks
Aman Gupta (CMO & Co-Founder at BoAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder & CEO of Sugar Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder at Lenskart). The Sharks are pioneers in their industry and provide a whole new dimension to the show
The show has given a boost to women entrepreneurs in its very first season. Women who had previously avoided discussing business are now eager to participate and share their ideas
Supports women entrepreneurship
The show is not purely for entertainment, it imparts valuable knowledge that persuades people to learn more about investment and business
Open minds to business
The country's youth do not consider entrepreneurship at a young age, but this show has provided us with an example of how youth are making a difference in the commercial world
Empowers youth
The show encourages people to invent for themselves and provides confidence that entrepreneurship has no age limit
Inspirational
The reality show does not feature any unnecessary or dramatic elements and instead focuses on the content
No extra elements
