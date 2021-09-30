Having gained popularity with Aashiqui, Rahul Roy took the trophy home in the first season. Roy was last seen in Richa Chadha’s Cabaret and has been busy with events and brand endorsements
Season 1 - Rahul Roy
Having won Roadies 5, Ashutosh Kaushik stepped into Bigg Boss 2 and won it quite easily. Ashutosh recently started his YouTube channel and has been hosting chat shows on the same. He also tied the knot in the lockdown.
Season 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, this season has been the most forgettable. The show was won by Vindu Dara Singh. He has acted in a couple of films since then and even participated in Nach Baliye 9 with his wife
Season 3 - Vindu Dara Singh
This entertaining season kickstarted the trend of TV bahus entering the house. Shweta Tiwari, who fought all odds, finally emerged as the winner. Shweta was recently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she managed to make it to the top 5
Season 4 - Shweta Tiwari
Hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the season had quite a few interesting contestants, but given Juhi’s popularity, she won the show. Juhi is currently a single mother and has also ventured into vlogging. She is also a part of Zee TV’s show
Season 5 - Juhi Parmar
After playing a vamp for years, Urvashi shocked everyone with her cool avatar in the house. She went on to win the show. In the lockdown, she entertained her fans with funny videos on social media that she created with her sons
Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia
Given her personality and popularity, Gauahar Khan seemed like an obvious winner. She has been a part of a lot of shows and movies since then and also created headlines when she tied the knot last year
Season 7 - Gauahar Khan
Although Gulati was sidelined by other housemates, he ended up winning the hearts of the audience and the trophy. He went on to host MTV Big F, and also starred in various movies. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe
Season 8 - Gautam Gulati
After winning Splitsvilla and Roadies, Prince also won Bigg Boss 9 and became the king of reality shows. He went on to become a gang leader in Roadies, acted in several music videos, and is currently married to Yuvika Chowdhary
Season 9 - Prince Narula
Bigg Boss, for the first time, opened the door to commoners. Manveer’s simplicity and mature mindset, won him the trophy. He also participated in Khatron ke Khiladi post the show
Season 10 - Manveer Gurjar
Despite being a season with many favourites, Shilpa Shinde broke all the records and won the show. Shinde was later seen on a JioTV special show but did not sign any big project
Season 11 - Shilpa Shinde
This season was probably one of the dullest in the history of Bigg Boss. TV’s popular bahu, Dipika Kakar managed to win with a huge margin. Kakar is married to Shoaib Ibrahim, and the couple are currently vlogging on social media
Season 12 - Dipika Kakar
The most popular and hit season in the history of Bigg Boss was won by Sidharth Shukla. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill hit the charts and the both were seen in quite a few music videos. Sadly, the actor passed away last month suffering a heart attack
Season 13 - Sidharth Shukla
Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The couple even announced that they were on the verge of getting a divorce before entering the house. Rubina won the show and was seen in quite a few music videos
Season 14 - Rubina Dilaik
For the first time, Bigg Boss was streamed only on Voot and was a shorter version that lasted for only 6 weeks. It was won by Splitsvilla and Ace of Space participant, Divya Agarwal. She is currently in a live-in relationship with boyfriend, Varun Sood