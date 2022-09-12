Heading 3
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s cute PICS
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 12, 2022
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s picture-perfect moment and their love for each other is what makes them stand out as a couple
Picture Perfect
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Smiling and sailing together through all the ups and downs and defining the true meaning of a perfect relationship
Forever in love
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Spending quality time with one another and capturing precious moments, Jasmin and Aly never fail to dish out couple goals
Capturing Moments
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
It is rightly said that the couple who twins together wins together! And the duo proves this statement as they dress up in similar white and blue outfits
Twinning and winning
Image source: Jasmi Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin and Aly, or as their fans call them ‘Jasly’, are truly a match made in heaven and here both look absolutely smitten by each other
Made for each other
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
They always put their fashion foot forward every time they step out in the city. Jasly often give cues on how to make a stylish appearance as a couple
Power Couple
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Jasmin’s cute smile as she leans on Aly makes this candid picture all about love
Creating memories
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Aly shared this photo on Jasmin’s birthday and called her his ‘soul mate’, and we totally agree as here they look made for each other
Soulmates
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
This picture is too cute for words! Aly had shared this photo with his ‘Humsafar’ as they were jetting off to their next dream destination
Happiest Together
Image source: Aly Goni Instagram
Jasmin and Aly both are travel junkies, and they often head to exotic locations to spend some quality time
Globetrotters
