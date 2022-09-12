Heading 3

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s cute PICS

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s picture-perfect moment and their love for each other is what makes them stand out as a couple

   Picture Perfect

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Smiling and sailing together through all the ups and downs and defining the true meaning of a perfect relationship

   Forever in love

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Spending quality time with one another and capturing precious moments, Jasmin and Aly never fail to dish out couple goals

   Capturing Moments

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

It is rightly said that the couple who twins together wins together! And the duo proves this statement as they dress up in similar white and blue outfits

   Twinning and winning

Image source: Jasmi Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin and Aly, or as their fans call them ‘Jasly’, are truly a match made in heaven and here both look absolutely smitten by each other

   Made for each other

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

They always put their fashion foot forward every time they step out in the city. Jasly often give cues on how to make a stylish appearance as a couple

    Power Couple

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Jasmin’s cute smile as she leans on Aly makes this candid picture all about love

   Creating memories

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Aly shared this photo on Jasmin’s birthday and called her his ‘soul mate’, and we totally agree as here they look made for each other

   Soulmates

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

This picture is too cute for words! Aly had shared this photo with his ‘Humsafar’ as they were jetting off to their next dream destination

  Happiest Together

Image source: Aly Goni Instagram

Jasmin and Aly both are travel junkies, and they often head to exotic locations to spend some quality time

    Globetrotters

