Heading 3

Aman Gupta's travel diaries

 Arushi Srivastava

Nov 12, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Aman Gupta instagram

Chilling in Dubai

Co-founder of Boat Lifestyle, Aman Gupta is a travel buff. Here he is seen having a good time with his friends in Dubai.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Playing Polo in Jaipur

Aman is seen playing Polo with his wife and kids at the massive field in Jaipur.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Posing like SRK in Dubai

The businessman is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and here he is seen posing like him in front of Burj Khalifa.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Exploring in Wimbledon

The shark visited Wimbledon to watch a cricket match and was also seen exploring the beauty of the city.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Relaxing with family in Landour

The businessman took his family for a trip to the hill to enjoy the cool breeze and marvellous view of the mountains.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Hanging out with friends in Goa

Aman Gupta often takes a trip to Goa to relax and unwind with his friends.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Fifa world cup in Qatar

The Shark Tank India judge is very fond of sports and visited Qatar to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Aman and his business partner were invited to visit Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trip to Harvard Business School 

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Roaming around in London

Aman Gupta has also been to London and explored the city in his early days.

Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram

Encounter with wildlife

Shark Aman Gupta is a nature admirer and here he is seen enjoying with his family at the Ranthambore National Park.

