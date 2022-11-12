Heading 3
Aman Gupta's travel diaries
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 12, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Aman Gupta instagram
Chilling in Dubai
Co-founder of Boat Lifestyle, Aman Gupta is a travel buff. Here he is seen having a good time with his friends in Dubai.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Playing Polo in Jaipur
Aman is seen playing Polo with his wife and kids at the massive field in Jaipur.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Posing like SRK in Dubai
The businessman is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and here he is seen posing like him in front of Burj Khalifa.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Exploring in Wimbledon
The shark visited Wimbledon to watch a cricket match and was also seen exploring the beauty of the city.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Relaxing with family in Landour
The businessman took his family for a trip to the hill to enjoy the cool breeze and marvellous view of the mountains.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Hanging out with friends in Goa
Aman Gupta often takes a trip to Goa to relax and unwind with his friends.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Fifa world cup in Qatar
The Shark Tank India judge is very fond of sports and visited Qatar to watch the Fifa World Cup 2022.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Aman and his business partner were invited to visit Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.
Trip to Harvard Business School
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Roaming around in London
Aman Gupta has also been to London and explored the city in his early days.
Image source- Aman Gupta Instagram
Encounter with wildlife
Shark Aman Gupta is a nature admirer and here he is seen enjoying with his family at the Ranthambore National Park.