Ananya Panday's

gym looks

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Gym fashion

Ananya Panday wore a monochrome pastel sports bra and matching tights. She also added a beige cardigan over it

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it baggy

Ananya Panday is seen wearing black biker shorts, paired with an oversized maroon t-shirt by the brand BLUORNG

Photo: Pinkvilla

Trendy gym wear

Ananya Panday wore a red sweatshirt and black biker shorts. She also teamed it with white shoes

Photo: Pinkvilla

Pretty in pink

Ananya Panday is seen sporting a pink knotted top with a matching pair of tights. She teamed it up with a black mask and sneakers

Photo: Pinkvilla

Uber cool

Ananya Panday wore a purple-hued spaghetti top, greyish purple leggings and white sports shoes

Photo: Pinkvilla

Stylish as always

Ananya Panday wore an oversized casual tee in an earthy tone and teamed it up with black biker shorts

Photo: Pinkvilla

Pop of colour

Ananya Panday wore a baggy white graphic print T-shirt and added a pop of colour by adding neon pink shorts

Photo: Pinkvilla

Sexy in athleisure

Ananya Panday is seen donning an all-maroon outfit as she teamed it with a sports bra, matching jacket, and paired it with grey tights

Photo: Pinkvilla

Raising temperatures in pink

Ananya Panday can be seen dressed in a pale pink sports bralette with matching tights and sneakers and a bag

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it casual, Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless printed t-shirt and paired it with tie-dye neon pink shorts

Tie-dye love

