Ananya Panday's
gym looks
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Gym fashion
Ananya Panday wore a monochrome pastel sports bra and matching tights. She also added a beige cardigan over it
Keeping it baggy
Ananya Panday is seen wearing black biker shorts, paired with an oversized maroon t-shirt by the brand BLUORNG
Trendy gym wear
Ananya Panday wore a red sweatshirt and black biker shorts. She also teamed it with white shoes
Pretty in pink
Ananya Panday is seen sporting a pink knotted top with a matching pair of tights. She teamed it up with a black mask and sneakers
Uber cool
Ananya Panday wore a purple-hued spaghetti top, greyish purple leggings and white sports shoes
Stylish as always
Ananya Panday wore an oversized casual tee in an earthy tone and teamed it up with black biker shorts
Pop of colour
Ananya Panday wore a baggy white graphic print T-shirt and added a pop of colour by adding neon pink shorts
Sexy in athleisure
Ananya Panday is seen donning an all-maroon outfit as she teamed it with a sports bra, matching jacket, and paired it with grey tights
Raising temperatures in pink
Ananya Panday can be seen dressed in a pale pink sports bralette with matching tights and sneakers and a bag
Keeping it casual, Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless printed t-shirt and paired it with tie-dye neon pink shorts
Tie-dye love
