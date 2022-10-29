Heading 3
Anita Hassanandani- Rohit's family PICS
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 28, 2022
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The picture-perfect moment of Anita and Rohit with their little bundle of joy Aaravv is too cute to handle!
Happiest together
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Little munchkin Aaravv looks elated as he enjoys his play time with mama and papa
Play Date
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
A carfie before a fun ride! Anita and Rohit believe in capturing every moment with Aaravv and often give a glimpse of it to their fans
Carfie
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
This photo is certainly to be framed! Take a look at Anita and Rohit’s precious moment with their doggo Mowgli and baby Aaravv
Pure Love
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
It looks like the little toddler is enjoying the jam session with his parents and looks very much involved in it
Creating memories
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
When in doubt go for a pout! Aarav’s cute pout here can surely melt many hearts
Cutest pout
Image Source: Ruchita K Jain Instagram
Such a beautiful family picture, isn't it? This snap was clicked when the two celebrated Aaravv’s first birthday
First Birthday
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Here’s another adorable photo of Anita, Rohit and Aaravv where the family reminds us to smile
All Smiles
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Take a look at the love-dipped picture of Anita and Rohit as they can’t get enough of their son
Cuteness overloaded
Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Spending quality time with their munchkin is what Anita and Rohit can do anytime with utmost joy
Beautiful family
