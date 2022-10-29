Heading 3

Anita Hassanandani- Rohit's family PICS

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 28, 2022

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

The picture-perfect moment of Anita and Rohit with their little bundle of joy Aaravv is too cute to handle!

Happiest together

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Little munchkin Aaravv looks elated as he enjoys his play time with mama and papa

Play Date

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

A carfie before a fun ride! Anita and Rohit believe in capturing every moment with Aaravv and often give a glimpse of it to their fans

Carfie

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

This photo is certainly to be framed! Take a look at Anita and Rohit’s precious moment with their doggo Mowgli and baby Aaravv

Pure Love

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

It looks like the little toddler is enjoying the jam session with his parents and looks very much involved in it

Creating memories

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

When in doubt go for a pout! Aarav’s cute pout here can surely melt many hearts 

Cutest pout

Image Source: Ruchita K Jain Instagram

Such a beautiful family picture, isn't it? This snap was clicked when the two celebrated Aaravv’s first birthday

First Birthday

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Here’s another adorable photo of Anita, Rohit and Aaravv where the family reminds us to  smile

All Smiles

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Take a look at the love-dipped picture of Anita and Rohit as they can’t get enough of their son 

Cuteness overloaded 

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Spending quality time with their munchkin is what Anita and Rohit can do anytime with utmost joy

Beautiful family

