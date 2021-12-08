Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding rituals

Ethnic attires

Ankita chose a green silk Paithani saree for the rituals, while her beau wore a traditional white kurta with white pants

(Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Ceremony

The actress shared a video of their ceremony and everything looked heartfelt

(Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

On cloud nine

The couple were all smiles during their pre-wedding rituals

(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)

Soon-to-be groom

The soon-to-be groom appeared to be feeling marital jitters while having mundavalya put around his head

(Source- Vicky Jain Instagram)

Elated

Vicky shared this adorable picture with a caption in Marathi expressing his love for Ankita

(Source- Vicky Jain Instagram)

Perfect family picture

Ankita's mother shared this beautiful family photo with the pair, and they all appeared to be delighted

(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)

Mother-daughter duo

The picture of Ankita and her mother looks lovely, and the sparkle in the mother's eye depicts it all

(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)

The pair is all set to have a three-day wedding celebration from December 12 to December 14

(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)

Marriage

