Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding rituals
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 8, 2021
Ethnic attires
Ankita chose a green silk Paithani saree for the rituals, while her beau wore a traditional white kurta with white pants
(Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Ceremony
The actress shared a video of their ceremony and everything looked heartfelt
(Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
On cloud nine
The couple were all smiles during their pre-wedding rituals
(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)
Soon-to-be groom
The soon-to-be groom appeared to be feeling marital jitters while having mundavalya put around his head
(Source- Vicky Jain Instagram)
Elated
Vicky shared this adorable picture with a caption in Marathi expressing his love for Ankita
(Source- Vicky Jain Instagram)
Perfect family picture
Ankita's mother shared this beautiful family photo with the pair, and they all appeared to be delighted
(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)
Mother-daughter duo
The picture of Ankita and her mother looks lovely, and the sparkle in the mother's eye depicts it all
(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)
The pair is all set to have a three-day wedding celebration from December 12 to December 14
(Source- Vandana Lokhande Instagram)
Marriage
