sept 12, 2021
Ankita Lokhande with her family
Ankita Lokhande loves spending time with her parents and never misses an opportunity to post a picture with them
She is often seen spending special occasions and festivals with her parents and brother
Ankita was seen posing with her father and her brother. She is definitely a daddy’s girl and there is no denying that
She is also forever grateful to her mom and loves and admires her to no end. The mother-daughter resemblance is uncanny
Her family of four is super precious to her and they all seem to share an unbreakable bond
Twinning with your parents on a special occasion is always a fun and memorable thing to do
The mother-daughter duo love celebrating every festival at home and they perform intimate pujas while being dressed in their Maharashtrian attire
They also performed an intimate Mahalaxmi puja at home and we can clearly see their eternal love and bonding
Ankita performed “Annaprashan” i.e. the first rice eating ceremony with her twin niece and nephew along with her boyfriend and her family
A hug from your father is undoubtedly the strongest cheerleader and the only motivation you need on a gloomy day
