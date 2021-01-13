Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's love story January 13, 2021
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved couples of the telly industry
The couple was apparently introduced to each other by Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha during their house party
The couple fell in love and has been together ever since
In an interview, Ankita called Vicky a very nice person
Vicky Jain is a businessman from Bilaspur
Ankita shared a picture of Vicky going down on one knee and proposing to her
During the lockdown, Ankita and Vicky gave many major couple goals
The actress once wrote how much she is grateful to have him in life
She thanked him for always being there by her side and being her support system
She even apologised to him for having to face all the undeserving criticism because of her
Talking about marriage plans, Ankita once revealed that she has a lot of things to achieve before getting married
