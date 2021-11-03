nov 3, 2021
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Love Story
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain met for the first time at a party through a mutual friend and struck up a connection
The lovely pair reportedly began dating in 2018, but kept their relationship private
Following that, the two started posting adorable pictures together
Ankita posted a picture on Instagram in July 2019 of her beau getting down on his knee to propose to her, captioning it, “Blissful”
The Pavitra Rishta actress has alwaysopenly expressed her affection for Vicky and her affection for Vicky Jain, and her pictures speak for themselves
The duo recently stirred the internet when they planted a kiss at a Diwali party
The couple have been dating for over three years and fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement
Ankita and Vicky are expected to tie the knot on December 12-13-14
