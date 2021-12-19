Ankita Lokhande’s career timeline

Television debut

Ankita Lokhande made her television debut in the 2004 reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, which aired on Zee TV

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Bagged first serial

Following her reality show, the actress bagged the lead role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Pavitra Rishta

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Pavitra Rishta

The actress starred in the serial opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by people

Image: IMDb

2009-2014

Ankita was a part of the show for five and a half years and it last aired in 2014

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Ankita Lokhande appeared on the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4, in 2011, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput

Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ek Thhi Naayka

In 2013, she played Pragya in Ekta Kapoor's miniseries Ek Thhi Naayka

Image: IMDb

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

In 2019, she appeared in the role of Jhalkaribai in Kangana Ranaut's directorial flick

Image: IMDb

She then appeared in the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed franchise, Baaghi

Baaghi 3

Image: IMDb

Ankita made her return to the small screen in the second instalment of her drama, Pavitra Rishta, reprising her renowned role of Archana

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 - It’s never too late 

Image: IMDb

