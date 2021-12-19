Ankita Lokhande’s career timeline
DEC 19, 2021
Television debut
Ankita Lokhande made her television debut in the 2004 reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, which aired on Zee TV
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Bagged first serial
Following her reality show, the actress bagged the lead role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Pavitra Rishta
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Pavitra Rishta
The actress starred in the serial opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by people
Image: IMDb
2009-2014
Ankita was a part of the show for five and a half years and it last aired in 2014
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Ankita Lokhande appeared on the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4, in 2011, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput
Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ek Thhi Naayka
In 2013, she played Pragya in Ekta Kapoor's miniseries Ek Thhi Naayka
Image: IMDb
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
In 2019, she appeared in the role of Jhalkaribai in Kangana Ranaut's directorial flick
Image: IMDb
She then appeared in the third instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed franchise, Baaghi
Baaghi 3
Image: IMDb
Ankita made her return to the small screen in the second instalment of her drama, Pavitra Rishta, reprising her renowned role of Archana
Pavitra Rishta 2.0 - It’s never too late
Image: IMDb
