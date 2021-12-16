Ankita & Vicky Jain’s mushy moments
ENTERTAINMENT
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 16, 2021
Put A Ring On It
Vicky and Ankita looked at each other with all heart eyes during their ring ceremony
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Twirling Through Life
Vicky twirled Ankita as they geared up to start their married life together
(Image: The Wedding Story)
Maharashtrian Ceremony
The couple posed for a mushy picture for a Maharashtrian pre-wedding ceremony
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Goofiness
Ankita gave her then boyfriend a goofy smile as they attended their friend’s pre-wedding ceremony
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
A Walk To Remember
The couple looked perfect together as they were seen taking a walk together on a cloudy day
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Ankita and Vicky looked so in love as they cut the latter’s birthday cake
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Birthday Celebrations
Holi Celebrations
The couple filled each other’s faces and lives with colour during the festival of Holi
(Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
The duo looked like the ultimate power couple in matching white outfits
Colour Coordinated
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Ankita posed on her man’s lap as they took a family trip together
Travel Buddies
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Ankita snuggled in Vicky’s embrace as they posed around snow
Snow Lovers
(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Gorgeous ethnic looks of Alia Bhatt