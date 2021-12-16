Ankita & Vicky Jain’s mushy moments

DEC 16, 2021

Put A Ring On It

Vicky and Ankita looked at each other with all heart eyes during their ring ceremony

(Image: The Wedding Story) 

Twirling Through Life

Vicky twirled Ankita as they geared up to start their married life together

(Image: The Wedding Story)

Maharashtrian Ceremony

The couple posed for a mushy picture for a Maharashtrian pre-wedding ceremony

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram) 

Goofiness

Ankita gave her then boyfriend a goofy smile as they attended their friend’s pre-wedding ceremony

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

A Walk To Remember

The couple looked perfect together as they were seen taking a walk together on a cloudy day

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Ankita and Vicky looked so in love as they cut the latter’s birthday cake

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Birthday Celebrations

Holi Celebrations

The couple filled each other’s faces and lives with colour during the festival of Holi

(Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

The duo looked like the ultimate power couple in matching white outfits

Colour Coordinated

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Ankita posed on her man’s lap as they took a family trip together

Travel Buddies

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

Ankita snuggled in Vicky’s embrace as they posed around snow

Snow Lovers

(Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram)

