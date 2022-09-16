Heading 3
Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 16, 2022
Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah has sported an off-shoulder top with black trousers. Her hair is tied in a stylish pony
Black co-ords
The actress has sported a gorgeous orange cut-out and fitted dress with strappy shoulders
Orange delight
Nidhi Shah sported the perfect lunch date outfit which includes a black top and distressed denims. She paired it with layered neck pieces
Cool in denims
Nidhi Shah looks like a boss lady in the gorgeous black crop top, and bright pink mini skirt and blazer
Pink shot
The actress looked sizzling as she sported an animal print slip on dress with strappy shoulders and high slit
Wild child
Tu Aashiqui actress looks fashionable in a silver corset-style top with balloon sleeves. She paired it with high waist trousers
Silver lining
Nidhi looks simple yet elegant in this beautiful blush pink short dress with button detailing
Blush pink
Kartik Purnima actress is ready to party in a gorgeous black full length gown with designer shoulder and high slit
Vogue black
Nidhi Shah aced the date night look with a stunning off-shoulder red dress. It is fitted above the waist and flared at the bottom
Romantic red
The actress made her fans' hearts flutter in this deep neckline black velvet crop top with a bodycon skirt
Party ready
