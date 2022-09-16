Heading 3

Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 16, 2022

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah has sported an off-shoulder top with black trousers. Her hair is tied in a stylish pony

     Black co-ords

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

The actress has sported a gorgeous orange cut-out and fitted dress with strappy shoulders

   Orange delight

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Nidhi Shah sported the perfect lunch date outfit which includes a black top and distressed denims. She paired it with layered neck pieces

   Cool in denims

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Nidhi Shah looks like a boss lady in the gorgeous black crop top, and bright pink mini skirt and blazer

    Pink shot

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

The actress looked sizzling as she sported an animal print slip on dress with strappy shoulders and high slit

    Wild child

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Tu Aashiqui actress looks fashionable in a silver corset-style top with balloon sleeves. She paired it with high waist trousers

    Silver lining 

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Nidhi looks simple yet elegant in this beautiful blush pink short dress with button detailing

     Blush pink

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Kartik Purnima actress is ready to party in a gorgeous black full length gown with designer shoulder and high slit

  Vogue black

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

Nidhi Shah aced the date night look with a stunning off-shoulder red dress. It is fitted above the waist and flared at the bottom

    Romantic red

Image source- Nidhi Shah instagram

The actress made her fans' hearts flutter in this deep neckline black velvet crop top with a bodycon skirt

   Party ready

